Uprising due to the Middle East conflict: Numerous students are said to have hunted down a teacher in a New York school. © Screenshot TikTok / IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

An incident at a US school is causing a stir. Young people are said to have hunted down a teacher because she was at a pro-Israel demonstration.

New York – When a mayor speaks out on social media about what’s going on in a school, something must be going pretty well or terribly wrong. The latter is the case here. This quickly becomes clear in the words of Eric Adams. The mayor of New York wrote on Twitter about a “disgusting demonstration of anti-Semitism at Hillcrest High School.”

The Democrat further emphasizes that it was “hatred fueled by ignorance” that will not be tolerated in any school in the city. And: “We are better than that.” But what is the former police officer alluding to?

War in Israel: Teacher goes to pro-Israel demo and is met with hostility by young people

Adams retweeted a report of the New York Post, which is about a student uprising against a teacher. Their wrongdoing in the eyes of the young people: The woman took part in a pro-Israel rally and held a sign with the inscription “I stand with Israel” in her hand. She distributed a photo of herself with the poster via Facebook – and thus obviously turned her students against her.

According to the article, the young people agreed to incite a riot via a group chat. Hundreds of students stormed through the corridors shortly after 11 a.m. last Monday (November 20), singing, shouting, romping around and waving Palestinian flags and banners.

Middle East conflict: Fighting between Israel and Hamas, especially around the hospital

Apparently the young Americans wanted to use this method to express whose side they were on in the flare-up again Middle East conflict stand. After the bloody attack by fighters from the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in Israel on October 7th that left more than 1,200 dead, Jerusalem sent its soldiers to the Gaza Strip to neutralize the terrorists and free the abducted hostages.

The Palestinians living in the small coastal strip are particularly affected by the conflict. Most recently, the fighting was concentrated around the Al-Shifa hospital Israel Suspects the Hamas command center to be under the building complex.

Students hunt teacher: “Liberate Palestine” chants during uprising

Various videos of the unrest in the US school were published on social media, some with Arabic music. Witnesses report that the cry “Liberate Palestine” was heard again and again.

However, it is said that it was not enough for the students to express their sympathies for Palestine. Rather, they are accused of hunting down the teacher.

Teacher has to flee from students: At least 25 police officers come to help

Some tried to break into their classroom, even though it was locked by school staff. According to the report, the first of around 25 police officers came to help at 11:20 a.m. The teacher was taken to an office whose door was locked. She was ultimately safe there until the cops evacuated her from the building.

However, a water dispenser was damaged and tiles in a boys’ toilet were also broken, as can be seen in the pictures. According to City Councilor James Gennaro, the Office of Counterterrorism was even called in as a precaution. So the situation must have been really threatening.

Teacher speaks out after riot: “Calls of violence shook me to the core”

The teacher, who the students were apparently targeting, spoke anonymously in the New York Post. Accordingly, she has been working as a teacher in the city for 23 years, seven of them at that school.

“I have worked hard to support our entire student body and advocate for our community,” she is quoted as saying: “The calls for violence against me that have occurred online and outside of my classroom have shaken me to the core.”

Teacher has to hide – mayor announces investigation

The woman further emphasizes: “No one should ever feel unsafe at school – neither students nor teachers.” For the future, she hopes “that we find a way to have opinionated discussions about challenging topics, while showing respect for different perspectives and treat each other humanely.” This is the only way to “create a safe learning community.”

Mayor Adams announced “a full investigation into the incident” via Twitter. Experts are now working to help students “understand why this behavior was unacceptable.” (mg)