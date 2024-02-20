Israel continues to aim for Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates that the offensive in the Gaza Strip will reach the city in the south of the enclave, where over 1.5 million Palestinians have settled. In a context of very high tension, while the agreement with Hamas for the ceasefire and the release of the hostages still appears distant, the attack on Rafah does not appear imminent.

The military operation could only be launched “in mid-April”, as the news site Axios writes, according to information provided by Israeli and US officials. Despite public threats from the Tel Aviv government, it will be many weeks before an operation can be launched in Rafah. Axios, specifically, hypothesizes “mid-April, after the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan”.

The scenario is consistent with the news published by the Times of Israel. According to the Israeli newspaper, it is highly unlikely that Israel will launch its major military operation before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins around March 10.

The Israel Defense Forces still completing major operations in Khan Younis, north of Rafah, and has not finalized the plan to ensure that Palestinians currently sheltering in the south will be protected once the offensive against the remaining Hamas battalions begins, according to a framework outlined by a US official. It takes weeks to organize and implement the evacuation of so many civilians and to launch an aid management and delivery plan.

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, in recent days, confirmed the scenario, saying that Israel will take action in Rafah if the hostages are not freed by Ramadan.

According to information provided by an Israeli source to the newspaper, the IDF plans to evacuate civilians in Rafah in an area between Khan Younis and Wadi Gaza, in a sector that divides the Strip in two.

In this context, US President Joe Biden is coordinating Washington's efforts to push for a hostage deal before the start of Ramadan, as another US source highlighted in recent days, adding that the White House wants to use the humanitarian pause guaranteed by the hostage agreement to negotiate a more permanent ceasefire.