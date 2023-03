Monday, March 13, 2023, 5:07 p.m.





The last time Fuad Shubaki set foot on the street was in 2002. He was in his sixties when, during the Second Intifada, the Palestinian uprising that took place between 2000 and 2005, he ended up in a cell. First in Jericho prison, in the occupied West Bank, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers