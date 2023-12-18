The Israeli military said Sunday that it discovered a large tunnel in Gaza near what was once a busy crossing into Israel, raising new questions about how Israeli surveillance missed such eye-catching preparations by Hamas for the deadly attackl October 7th.

The entrance to the tunnel is only a few hundred meters from the heavily fortified Erez crossing and an Israeli military base.

The military said the tunnel is more than 4 kilometers long, connects to an extensive network of tunnels throughout Gaza and is wide enough for cars to pass through. The military said Sunday that the passage facilitated the transit of vehicles, militants and supplies in preparation for the Oct. 7 attack, when militants entered Israeli territory and killed about 1,200 people and took over about 240 held hostage.

The unprecedented attack sparked the current war that has claimed more than 18,000 lives in Gaza, according to Palestinian sources. Israel says the destruction of Hamas's tunnel network is a major goal and that much of the underground network passes beneath schools, hospitals and residential areas.

Maj. Nir Dinar, a military spokesman, said Israeli security services were not aware of the tunnel before Oct. 7 because the defenses Israel's border crossings only detected tunnels destined to enter Israel.



“As far as I know, this tunnel does not cross from Gaza into Israel and ends 400 meters from the border, which means there were no indicators that a tunnel was being built,” Dinar said. He added that the entrance, a circular cement opening, was beneath a garage, hiding it from Israeli drones and satellite images.

“It is not surprising that this has been Hamas's strategy from the beginning,” Dinar said. “The surprise is that they did it and the size of this tunnel… was really shocking.”

