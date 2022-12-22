Israel | Former Prime Minister Netanyahu says he has formed a new government

Netanyahu’s new government coalition is the most right-wing in Israel’s history. It includes both extreme believers and extreme right-wingers.

Netanyahu’s office informs about this in a press release. The veteran leader has told the president of the country about the formation of the government To Isaac Herzog.

In mid-November, Herzog appointed Netanyahu, 73, to form a new government. Herzog said he is fully aware that a corruption trial is currently underway against Netanyahu. However, according to the president, the court’s recent preliminary ruling made it clear that Netanyahu can perform the role of prime minister while the trial is pending.

The coalition led by Netanyahu won a clear majority in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in the parliamentary elections held at the beginning of November.

Prolongedly political in the grip of the crisis, Israel has had five elections in less than three years. Netanyahu lost his position as prime minister last year, but is now back in power.

Netanyahu announced the formation of his new government to the president on Wednesday, just minutes before the midnight deadline.

There is no certainty yet when the government is scheduled to be sworn in, but Netanyahu told Herzog he plans to do so as soon as possible.

However, delays can be caused by, among other things, Hanukkah, which is celebrated by Jews, and the fact that important parliamentary tasks are still pending.

Netanyahu is the country’s longest serving prime minister. He was in charge of the country in 1996–1999 and for 12 years from 2009 to 2021.