THE’Former Hamas hostage Noa Argamani celebrated her “return to life” at a party with friends and family. “It’s not ideal to have this party while there’s still a war in the background.“, he told the crowd, as seen in a video broadcast by Channel 12, “while our soldiers are on the battlefield, while there are still 109 hostages in Gaza, including my comrade, Avinatan Or, who we miss terribly.” “But at the same time, I am happy to celebrate life itself with all of you,” he said, to applause from his friends.To remember that we must value every day of this lifewe must celebrate every moment we are here.” The party was called “Dance with Noah” and was attended by her friends and family, including her father Yaakov. Yaakov also addressed the crowd, saying that they had waited 246 days for Noah to return.

The story of Noa Argamani

Argamani was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists stormed the Gaza border and invaded southern Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. She was rescued from Nuseirat in central Gaza by IDF forces after nine months of captivity in a daring daylight operation on June 8, along with hostages Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv. Footage of Argamani’s kidnapping, in which she was seen screaming as her Hamas captor took her away on the back of a motorcycle while her boyfriend Avinatan Or was held, became some of the most famous footage of the October 7 terror attack.