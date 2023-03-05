Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in various cities across the country. The demonstrations are given as a sign of the disagreement of many Israelis with the proposal for judicial reform put forward by the Netanyahu government. Despite the discontent, the Executive is determined to go ahead with the changes.

For the ninth consecutive Saturday, the Israelis showed their discontent with the judicial reforms that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to carry out. According to Reuters, the protests brought together tens of thousands of people.

The core of the protests took place in Tel Aviv, the capital, while thousands of other citizens demonstrated in Haifa and Jerusalem and other cities. In the capital concentration, hundreds of national flags and posters with the image of Netanyahu accompanied by various dictators were observed.

“I came to demonstrate against the revolution of the regime, which the Government of Israel imposed on us (…) I hope that this great demonstration has an effect and shows that we are not going to give up,” said a history teacher, Ronen Cohen, for the Reuters agency .

A man is detained by law enforcement while demonstrating against the judicial reforms proposed by the Netanyahu government. On March 4, 2023. © Reuters – Ronen Zvulun

Palestinian flags and banners were also seen. “From the emerging nation to the closed nation”, said one of these. In this sense, an important group of attendees expressed their concern regarding the actions of the law enforcement authorities, who this week began to use force to dispel those present.

“There is a danger that Israel will become another dictatorship,” said a 68-year-old citizen. Ophir Kubitsky, also a professor, said that they will attend “over and over again” until they get the Executive to retract its aspirations. But, despite the will of those who oppose the judicial reforms, the Executive confirmed that it will continue with them.

The Discord Reform

Among the aspects that make up the changes proposed by the government, one in particular has exacerbated the spirits in the Israeli streets: the annulment clause. This could eliminate the judgments of the Supreme Court with a simple majority of deputies to the local Parliament.

People hold banners and flags during a demonstration as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist coalition government tries to push through its controversial judicial review, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 4, 2023. © Reuters – Amir Cohen

As a consequence, this measure could affect the main attribution of the body, which is to ensure the constitutionality of the laws approved by the Legislature, which currently has a majority of support for Netanyahu’s administration.

Other proposed reforms would give the government the power to select magistrates. Opponents argue that it would weaken the separation of powers, jeopardize civil liberties and opposition displays.

Those who applaud the proposal of the right-wing and far-right coalition argue that the influence of the Supreme Court must be curbed so that it does not overreach itself on the political scene.

escalation of protests

In recent days, the police have fired tear gas and attacked protesters.

The images that left the confrontation was a measure of the intensity of the riots. An Israeli flag lay on the ground stained with blood, while its bearer put his hands to his head, to stop the bleeding allegedly caused by the hit of a grenade.

Police detain a woman during a demonstration on March 1. The demonstrators disagreed with the judicial reform proposed by the Netanyahu government. © Reuters – Ammar Awad

In another show of discontent, hundreds of people surrounded a beauty parlor attended by Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the prime minister. The spouse of the chief executive could not leave for hours, until she was rescued by police officers.

Within this framework, Netanyahu stated that he supported the debate, but making it clear that no display of anarchy or violence would be allowed.

But in a democracy there are clear rules how to have a debate. There are red lines that cannot be crossed and it does not matter how deep, stormy and emotional the debate is. The sharp and clear red line is that violence and anarchy are absolutely forbidden. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 1, 2023



Decades ago, protests at these levels of convocation did not take place, especially in a complex context given the increase in violence and confrontations with the Palestinians, which further polarizes society.

With AP, Reuters and EFE