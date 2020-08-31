A doll bearing the likeness of Netanyahu, hands cuffed and in convict costume, was held up during the protest in Jerusalem for the tenth week in a row. A demonstration which brought together nearly 10,000 people to demand the resignation of the Israeli Prime Minister. They walked to his official residence despite police violence observed last week and evidenced by numerous videos. But, for Netanyahu, it doesn’t matter. The same officer filmed brutalizing peaceful demonstrators was responsible, Saturday evening, to ensure “security”. A violence assumed by the Israeli extreme right, loyal support of Benyamin Netanyahu. The similarities with the United States are also quite obvious. Besides the contemptuous attitude of both Trump and Netanyahu towards the protesters, armed confrontation remains the preserve of their supporters. In the city of Herzliya, a man in a car rolled down his window and pointed a gun at the demonstrators, throwing: “Bibi forever”, using the prime minister’s nickname. “Violence will not scare us”, reacted the Black Flag group, at the origin of the first demonstrations. He believes that “An entire generation is collapsing under the scourge of corruption of the defendant Netanyahu, who, instead of running the economy, deals with tax benefits for himself and his family. The State of Israel needs a new direction ”.

In the processions float the red flags of the Communists

Some 10,000 in Jerusalem but over 20,000 across the country. Especially in Haifa, in Caesarea in front of Netanyahu’s private residence, as well as at hundreds of crossroads. Similar gatherings were also held in 18 cities around the world. For once, Netanyahu is unanimous, but against him. This cry of “Resignation! “ pushed by all communities in Israel, be they Jews, Arabs, Druze or others, concerns both his legal escapades – his trial for corruption, fraud and breach of trust opened in May – as well as its dramatic management of the Covid-19 epidemic. The number of infected people has been on the rise for a month and a half. Proof that it is a real fed up with Israeli society that is expressed, the demands are multiple and all rub shoulders without animosity, even when we hear slogans to end the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The Israeli Communists are widely present in the processions, easily recognizable by their red flags. Members of the Joint List were also present, including Ofer Cassif. They obviously demand the resignation of the Prime Minister, the end of colonization but also an economic policy of social justice, in a country where more than 20% of the population is officially unemployed. A figure that masks the real condition of employees in Israel.

Totally overwhelmed, Netanyahu’s Likud party, which never thought that this protest would last so long, is now playing the security card. “The illegal protests and road blockades that disrupt public order are a direct result of the outrageous decision of the Attorney General not to take action against law breakers, believes the right-wing party. When it comes to the anarchic demonstrations of the left against the prime minister, anything goes. “ The term “antifa” was not used, but we are not far from it!

The very fact that these protests are protracted and express such diverse demands highlights the institutional and moral crisis in Israeli society and the bankruptcy of a regime. If Netanyahu is still prime minister, he owes it to the one who was presented as his number one opponent during the elections but who made a government deal with him immediately after the poll: Benny Gantz, former chief of staff. He finally agreed to postpone the budget vote until December, because it would not have been approved which would have resulted in the collapse of the government and the holding of new elections. What neither of the two men, paralyzed by the demands of the street, wants.