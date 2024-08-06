The timing is not clear but theUS Intelligence Expects ‘Two Waves of Attacks’ Against Israel, one launched by Hezbollah and the other by Iran and its other allied militias in the region. That’s what President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were told by the national security team that met last night at the White House, three sources told Axios.

It is not yet clear who will strike first and how the attacks will unfold. According to one source, the Iranian and Hezbollah response to last week’s targeted killings in Beirut and Tehran is still “work in progress.”

In any case, after last night’s attack on an American base in Iraq, in which five US soldiers were injured, the Pentagon has made it known that it expects further actions by pro-Iranian militias in the coming days.

We are therefore continuing to work to prepare to counter Tehran’s retaliation and to apply maximum pressure to try to minimize their action. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting via video conference with his G7 colleagues, had reported a possible attack in the next 24-48 hours, an assessment that was partly revised in yesterday’s meeting.