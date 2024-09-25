The exchange of attacks between Israel and Hezbollah continues intense this Wednesday (25), with a frustrated attempt by the terrorist group based in Lebanon to attack the headquarters of the Israeli espionage service, the Mossad, in the central region of the country.

Despite Israel’s interception, this was the first time the Shiite militia had managed to bring a rocket close to Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah fired a surface-to-surface missile at Israel, triggering sirens across a wide swath of towns and villages in the center of the country. The Defense Forces (IDF) said there were no reports of injuries or material damage in the area despite the threat.

An hour after the attack, the military announced it had hit the Hezbollah launcher used to fire the missile in Nafakhiyeh, southern Lebanon.

The terrorist group claimed it had attacked the Mossad headquarters near Herzliya, a city close to Tel Aviv, with a ballistic missile. Qader 1Iranian-made and medium-range.

“Islamic Resistance fighters fired a Qader-1 ballistic missile at the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv on Wednesday at around 6:30 am (local time, 00:30 GMT), which is responsible for the assassination of leaders,” the militia said in a statement.

In the note, the Shiite militiamen attribute to this intelligence center the explosions of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah members and which caused the death of 37 people and injured almost 3,000 in Lebanon last week.

Hezbollah continued to fire barrages of rockets at Israel throughout the morning on Wednesday, including 40 rockets aimed at the Israeli city of Safed. One house was heavily damaged in the impact, but there were no reports of injuries.

In a statement, the IDF said it had hit more Hezbollah operatives in a new wave of strikes against targets in Lebanon early this morning. In addition to the terrorists, they damaged dozens of weapons depots, including some storing cruise missiles, precision missile launchers and other infrastructure.