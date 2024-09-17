Israel’s internal intelligence service (Shin Bet) announced on Tuesday (17) that it had foiled an attack planned for the coming days by the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah against a former high-ranking security official, without providing details about his identity.

“The attack targeted a former senior official in Israel’s security establishment and was planned to take place in the coming days,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.

During the operation, agents discovered a Claymore explosive, known to be used by Hezbollah, equipped with a remote trigger mechanism and a camera, which would allow it to be activated from Lebanon.

The former officer, the alleged target of the attack, was notified by the agents, who did not reveal his identity.

According to the Shin Bet, the explosive device found is similar to the one detonated by Hezbollah on September 15, 2023 in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, without causing any injuries.

“The assessment within the security establishment is that Hezbollah operatives involved in this latest incident were also behind the September 2023 attack,” the statement said.

Israel and Hezbollah are locked in intense crossfire on the border with Lebanon, where the Iran-backed militia operates, following the outbreak of the 11-month war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army on Tuesday attacked an infrastructure it classified as terrorist in the Bilda area, in southern Lebanon, where it killed three militiamen from the Lebanese group, according to a statement.

“Our air forces attacked the infrastructure and eliminated three terrorists operating there,” the Army detailed in the note.

In recent days, Israel has once again hardened its rhetoric against Hezbollah and has once again put on the table the possibility of declaring open war with the Lebanese group. (With EFE Agency)