Israel | Five people died in the shootings in Israel on Tuesday

This was the third death in Israel in a week.

Five people have died in shootings in Israel on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP.

The shootings took place at three different locations near Tel Aviv: in two different locations in the city of Bnei Brak and in the nearby city of Ramat Gan. Bnei Brak is the center of the country’s Orthodox Jews.

Israeli According to Haaretz one of the dead may be a suspected shooter, but it is not yet certain.

On Sunday two Israeli police officers were killed in the shooting in the city of Hadera. There were two perpetrators, according to Israeli authorities, and both were killed in the attack. The extremist Islamic terrorist organization Isis said in retrospect that it was the perpetrator of the attack, AFP says.

Last week, a Isis supporter killed four Israelis in a stab and car attack in the town of Beersheba.