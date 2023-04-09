Israel launched rocket and artillery strikes against Syria on Sunday morning in retaliation for a Syrian rocket attack on Saturday night. This is reported by international news agencies. As far as is known, the shelling did not cost any lives.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, Israeli military officials claimed, according to the AP news agency, that Syria had fired three rockets, one of which reached the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. A few hours later, three more missiles arrived, one of which was intercepted. AP writes on the basis of a Lebanese television channel that the Al-Quds Brigade, a Palestinian group that supports the regime of Syrian President Assad, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Israeli warplanes bombarded military targets in Syria and soldiers fired artillery in retaliation for the rocket attacks, the Reuters news agency reported. Explosions were heard near the Syrian capital Damascus.

Tensions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem are said to be the reason for the rocket attacks. Earlier this week, the Israeli police cracked down on Palestinians who came to spend the night in the complex, which according to Israeli authorities is only allowed in the last ten days of Ramadan.