Israel shelled settlements between Kana and Saddikin in the Tire suburb in southern Lebanon. This was reported by the local TV channel “Al-Mayadin”.

It is noted that the fire towards the country was opened from positions opposite the Lebanese settlement of Alma al-Shaab. According to the channel, the Israeli strikes were planned amid preparations for demonstrations in solidarity with the Gaza Strip near Lebanon’s southern border.

On May 18, Israel announced an unsuccessful shelling attempt from Lebanese territory. According to the military, after the sirens went off at kibbutz Misgav Am, Lebanon made six attempts to launch missiles, none of which eventually flew across the Israeli border.

On 13 May, three Grad-class rockets were fired towards Israel from the vicinity of the Al-Kalilah settlement in Lebanon.

On May 10, Palestinian groups began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, thousands of rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched Operation Wall Guard. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ten Israelis and more than two hundred residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.