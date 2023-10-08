Sunday, October 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Israel | Finnair cancels next week’s flights to Tel Aviv

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Israel | Finnair cancels next week’s flights to Tel Aviv

Finnair also says that it does not currently use Israeli airspace on its flights.

Carrier Finnair is canceling next week’s flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv, the company says on their website. Finnair would have flown from Vantaa to Tel Aviv next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Finnair would have flown from Tel Aviv to Vantaa on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Finnair also says that it does not currently use Israeli airspace on its flights.

During the weekend, several major airlines have announced that they will cancel their flights to Tel Aviv. Instead, the Israeli company El Al said it will continue to fly to Tel Aviv.

Air traffic to Israel’s second international airport, Eilat, on the coast of the Red Sea, has continued.

Ralestine groups launched a large-scale attack on Israel early Saturday. The armed forces of the extremist organization Hamas also crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

See also  HS Analysis | It is now difficult to make money with sports TV rights, and soon the consumer will also notice it

Israel soon launched large-scale counterstrikes, and the country has begun preparations for war against Hamas.

#Israel #Finnair #cancels #weeks #flights #Tel #Aviv

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hearts 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode, 8 October

Hearts 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode, 8 October

Recommended

No Result
View All Result