Israel | Finnair cancels next week’s flights to Tel Aviv

Carrier Finnair is canceling next week’s flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv, the company says on their website. Finnair would have flown from Vantaa to Tel Aviv next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Finnair would have flown from Tel Aviv to Vantaa on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Finnair also says that it does not currently use Israeli airspace on its flights.

During the weekend, several major airlines have announced that they will cancel their flights to Tel Aviv. Instead, the Israeli company El Al said it will continue to fly to Tel Aviv.

Air traffic to Israel’s second international airport, Eilat, on the coast of the Red Sea, has continued.

Ralestine groups launched a large-scale attack on Israel early Saturday. The armed forces of the extremist organization Hamas also crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Israel soon launched large-scale counterstrikes, and the country has begun preparations for war against Hamas.