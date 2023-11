Weapons found in tunnel found at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza | Photo: Reproduction/X/Israel Defense Forces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released this Thursday (16) images showing the entrance to an underground tunnel at the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, which according to Israeli authorities was used by Hamas terrorists to plan attacks and protect themselves from the offensive of the Jewish State. In addition to the tunnel, Israeli troops also found a vehicle with weapons, uniforms and explosives, and a large weapons cache hidden in the hospital, behind an MRI machine.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the findings “confirm that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in its military operations,” violating international law. He also said that “Israeli forces found computers with information and images related to hostages,” whose rescue is one of the “priorities of the offensive led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Israel managed to enter Al Shifa, the main and largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, with a “coordinated operation” to help civilians and repel terrorists who are using the place as a hideout and command center.

After launching a series of calculated attacks and providing the wounded with food, medicine, water and even incubators for newborns, the troops withdrew this Wednesday (15) night. However, this Thursday, they entered the site for the second time to examine the facilities.

Israeli forces also confirmed this Thursday the death of Yehudit Weiss, 65, kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 in Kibbutz Be’eri.

“Yehudit was murdered by terrorists in the Gaza Strip and we were unable to locate her in time,” said spokesman Daniel Hagari.