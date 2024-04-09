The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Monday (8) that they found Hamas rocket launching posts inside a humanitarian area west of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, allegedly used to carry out attacks against southern Israel during the last few months of fighting.

According to the statement, published on the IDF's official profile on the social network

On Sunday (7), three rocket launches were identified in the Khan Younis area, targeting communities close to the Gaza Strip. Fortunately, according to Israel, all attempts were frustrated, falling into open areas.

This is yet another example of how the terrorist group cowardly uses the Palestinian population as a human shield, putting their lives at risk during the conflict, for the purposes of military strategy.

Another way frequently used by Hamas to attract the world's negative views against Israel is the use of hospitals in the enclave, since the locations are protected by international laws of war, which also prohibit the use of human shields, and have been in great demand by civilians as shelter.

Palestinian terrorists built tunnels inside health institutions. In November last year, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) located an underground passage leading to a Hamas command center located beneath a Gaza children's hospital.

In the same month, the Israeli Army also released images showing the entrance to an underground tunnel at Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip. In addition to the tunnel, Israeli troops also found a vehicle with weapons, uniforms and explosives, and a large weapons cache hidden in the hospital, behind an MRI machine.

In February of this year, new IDF discoveries revealed the identification of a 700-meter-long network of tunnels partially beneath the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) in Gaza City, the which reinforces the suspicion of the use of the main local humanitarian aid agency by Hamas terrorists.

Israel and Hamas are discussing the formulation of a new truce in the war, which began in October last year. However, the sides have not accepted the proposals offered so far, involving the release of hostages and a permanent ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured this Monday (8) that “there is already a date” for the invasion of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s victory over Hamas “requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions. This will happen, there is already a date”, he said.