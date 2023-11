Weapons found in school in northern Gaza, this Friday (17) | Photo: Disclosure/IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this Friday (17) the identification of Hamas members inside a school in northern Gaza.

According to the Army, the terrorists were located inside the institution and eliminated in a confrontation. Several weapons and other military equipment were seized from them.

The IDF also took control of an Islamic Jihad stronghold this morning in the region. According to the information released, the location had offices of senior officials of the armed group, which operates alongside Hamas in Gaza.

The militia’s military center was also used for weapons manufacturing and was bombed by Israel after verification. Soldiers found rockets, military drones and other weapons at the site.

Since the beginning of Israel’s ground offensive, several of the terrorists’ strategic points have already been taken.

This Thursday (16), the Israeli military took control of the port of Gaza, the main port and fishing facility in the territory that, according to them, was used by terrorists for military purposes. Before that, the house of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was destroyed.

In addition to operations in the north of the Strip, the Israeli Army is preparing for a mission in the south of the region, where around 1.7 million Gazans have been displaced, more than two-thirds of the population.

On Wednesday (15), the Army ordered the evacuation of several cities in the province of Khan Younis.