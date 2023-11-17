Israeli soldiers carry Corporal Noah Marciano’s coffin during her funeral in the city of Modiin, Israel, this Friday (17) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this Friday (17) that they found the body of yet another Israeli hostage near the Al-Shifa hospital, in the Gaza Strip, where the Jewish State military is carrying out an operation to locate hostages and dismantle the structure that the terrorist group Hamas maintains in the unit, according to Israeli forces.

The body of Noa Marciano, 19, an IDF corporal, was found in a building near the hospital one day after the body of Israeli civilian Yehudit Weiss, 65, was also located near the health unit.

Weiss was a resident of the Be’eri settlement, where Hamas carried out a major massacre on October 7 and kidnapped several people – one of the fatal victims was Yehudit’s husband, Shmuel.

Hamas kidnapped around 240 people during last month’s terrorist attacks. So far, four hostages have been released by the terrorist group (two Israelis and two Americans) and an Israeli soldier has been rescued by the IDF during the ground offensive in Gaza.