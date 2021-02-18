Israel is preparing to take a step towards a return to normality and finalizing the details of its “green pass”, a document that will serve to identify people vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Health Ministry anticipates that an application will have to be downloaded that will serve to demonstrate immunity and, for those who do not have smartphones, such as ultra-Orthodox Jews, a certificate that will carry a QR code will suffice. The application is not yet available.

After the end of the third lockdown and with 2.5 million citizens who have already received the second dose of Pfizer, the Government has decided to face the de-escalation in a country that still has land borders and airports closed. Starting on Sunday, shopping centers, street shops, museums and libraries will reopen to the public, but only those who have a green pass, or who have recovered from the disease, will be able to use gyms, enter cultural events and sports, hotels and swimming pools, according to Channel 12.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan was to reach 50 percent of the vaccinated population by March, but the pace of the campaign has slowed significantly in recent weeks. Those under 50 years of age are the population group that most resists vaccination and Netanyahu tries to tighten measures to end that resistance. The Likud leader has proposed a law that allows municipalities to know the names of residents who have not come to be vaccinated. The Ministry of Education has also asked to set up lists with names of teachers and students who refuse to be immunized.

The largest vaccination study to date showed that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is 94 percent effective. This is an investigation carried out by Clalit, the main Israeli insurer, with more than a million people vaccinated. A data that shows light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic.

Gaza, vaccinations for hostages



The campaign in Israel, a world leader in vaccination, contrasts with the situation in the Palestinian territories. Health Minister Mai Al Kaila denounced on Tuesday that the Israelis were not allowing the entry into Gaza of vaccines sent from Ramallah. But 24 hours later the green light was given for the arrival of the first 1,000 doses of Sputnik to the Strip.

So far the Palestinians have received 2,000 Moderna vaccines, sent by Israel, and another 10,000 Sputnik V from Russia, which have been intended to immunize medical personnel. The United Arab Emirates announced a donation of another 20,000 doses of Sputnik for Gaza.

The entry of vaccines into the Strip opened a political debate in the Jewish state as some parties pressured not to send the vaccines until Hamas frees Israeli citizens Hisham Al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu and delivers the mortal remains of two soldiers fallen in the 2014 war. The deputy of the Joint List, Ofer Cassif, summoned the Red Cross to remind the chamber that “the obligation of states to comply with humanitarian law does not depend on reciprocity.”