Steffen Seibert at an event in Jerusalem. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

Steffen Seibert attends a historic deliberation of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem as a spectator and talks about it on his X account. The ambassador’s presence has met with criticism in Israel.

Tel Aviv – Israel has filed an official complaint in Berlin against the German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, according to an Israeli representative. The reason was Seibert’s participation as a spectator at a historic deliberation of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on Tuesday, the representative confirmed.

This is seen as interference in Israel’s internal affairs. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s complaint was transmitted via the Israeli ambassador in Berlin, Ron Prosor. A reporter from the Israeli TV station Channel 13 reported on the incident on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Seibert was also present at the meeting as a spectator. In a video on X, he said in Hebrew: “I think something important is happening here for Israel’s democracy. As friends of Israel, we look to the Supreme Court with great interest. I wanted to see that.”

Seibert had already been criticized by Israel in the past after he was present as a private citizen at an alternative memorial event for Israeli and Palestinian families. They remembered their relatives who had been killed in the conflict on both sides. Some ultra-right demonstrators then disrupted an event that was taking place there in June with loud protests in front of the ambassador’s residence in Herzliya. dpa