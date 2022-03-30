Las Noches del Malecón continues to expand its programming for the coming months, as today Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao join its lineup, who will perform on June 12 at the Murcia Parque Auditorium. They join the already announced Marc Anthony, Leiva, Juanes, Guitarricadelafuente, Amaia, Beret, Zoo, Ilegales, Pica Pica, Flavio, Los Morancos, Iván Ferreiro, Destripando la Historia, M-Clan, Nil Moliner, Dani Fernández…

Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao form one of the leading couples in current flamenco, being sought after in the best venues and festivals of the genre. After some time working together, they have embarked on this record project that has been awarded Best Flamenco Album at the Odeón Awards 2021 and nominated for the Latin Grammys Awards as best Flamenco album 2021. Composed entirely by the singer himself, who, accompanied by the guitar of Diego del Morao, invites you to explore two worlds, the ancient and the contemporary, making his cante a natural evolution of flamenco. Likewise, tickets are already on sale at www.lasnochesdelmalecon.com and their price is €25.