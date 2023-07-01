On the cover of his latest album, titled Pure blood (Universal), the cantaor Israel Fernández is photographed next to the beautiful head of a horse. Cristian de Moret, also a singer and multi-instrumentalist, illustrates his second recording, red horse (self-published), with a beautiful rampant equine specimen that radiates an intense red color. In addition, one of the parts of his work—as will be seen—bears the same name as the work of his partner. It is obvious that the coincidences are almost anecdotal, but they are still curious in two young artists who are almost the same age and a creative moment that could be described as very thriving. Both of them have flamenco singing as a reference, but each one approaches it in a way that seems radically different, although, in the times we live in, the distances may not be so pronounced and a meeting on the common ground of renewal does not seem unreasonable. For now, it is not strange to see them advertised —one, the other, both at the same time— in events with or without a flamenco label, and always generating a positive movement, by attracting a new and young audience to a genre in need. of the relay that they represent.

Beyond these rather trivial coincidences, the equine references of both refer to very different things: after listening to the work, it is understood that, by naming their work Pure blood, Israel Fernández, 34, is exercising a kind of peaceful vindication of his gypsy ethnicity and his way of life through the fluid they share and his own family experiences. Thus, he returns to sign an almost conceptual work and, as he did in his previous recording, Love (2020), is the author of most of the lyrics of the cantes in what he has described as his most personal work. And it is: he sings the initial martinete, ‘Pouts and pans’, telling us the story of the cousin who “is in the forge early in the morning / to support his three children”. He will then tremble with some soleares to the beat where he recounts his childhood: “We grew up in the threshing floor / playing morning and afternoon / full of dust and sand”. In a style as traditional as the soleá, the accompaniment becomes current with the collaboration of the electronic musician Pional, who adds some discreet and elegant bases that in no way detract from the nature of a cante, which is finished off with the guitar of Diego del Morao , with which he repeats society.

The musician Cristian de Moret. Pedro J. Cinnamon

Israel starts from orthodoxy, from the tradition that it has inherited and that it has made its own since the time it lives. The Jerez-born guitarist plays a fundamental role in this commitment to personalization, possessing a touch that is respectful of the past and who always looks to the future. In this recording, the punctual contributions of the aforementioned Pional abound in intention, as does the participation of the great Josemi Carmona in some very gypsy tangos that prolong the investigation into the roots and customs of the ethnic group through ‘Caminos y vereas’. The thematic unity spans a diversity of styles ranging from cantes from Levante to the serrana, to a rumba with Jerez accents and to fandango endings. In between, two bulerías loaded with strength and message. The first, ‘To the third world’, is a song against inequality, while the second, ‘Wake up’, seems to call for mobilization. In his way of composing, and as he already did in his previous work, Fernández becomes a kind of flamenco singer-songwriter, filling the truth of an incorruptible cante with messages.

The horse on the cover of the second album by Cristian de Moret, 35, symbolizes beauty and is the metaphor he intends to capture in his music. Values ​​of this animal, such as power, nobility or its mixed-race condition, also want to be present through a wide mix of genres that surround flamenco, always at the core of the project. Around his cante, De Moret weaves a complex sound braid that incorporates different music and sounds that the author, with a calculated conceptual discourse, structures into the three differentiated sequences that make up the recording. His reading becomes an honest listening guide in which the author tells us the keys to a production that cannot be described as anything other than highly personal: he sings, plays almost all the instruments (the collaborations of his colleagues have been few and far between). ), composes all the music and part of the lyrics, which he mixes with other popular ones, as well as being in charge of the production.

The first of the sections groups four cuts under the name ‘Fury’. The freedom of the animal in the wild to incorporate electronic programming of different signs to the ever-present electric guitars. ‘Magia negra’ goes in the key of rumba and ‘Limpio y puro’ travels to the terrain of cumbia and milonga. ‘Romance de la cautiva’ is tinged with psychedelia first to indulge in a refreshing jazz piano. The ‘Fury’ that gives this section its name will be tamed in its final ballad. The second sequence responds to the name of ‘Mustang’, an equine breed that represents the miscegenation between Andalusia and America. License, then, to incorporate guitars of all stamps and the music that came from there: a lot of rock, a touch of funk and blues. And this on flamenco styles such as a soleá from Triana that Marchena made popular, a classical guajira, some tientos of heartbreak with blazing guitars and some blueseras alegrías de Cádiz to the beat of the harmonica: “When he walks, lilies and roses spill out”. With the popular terrain flattened, we enter the third section, ‘Pura sangre’, with the now more refined sounds of the recording: acoustic guitars and De Moret’s extremely flamenco throat that breaks into lamentations to address the classic taranta, “you the sin, I the penitent”, remembered in the voice of Morente, among others. Time slows down in the last track, ‘Midnight Train’, with the piano as the vehicle for a soleá that evokes Manuel Torre (“losses awaiting gains”) to travel back to the lands of the blues.

