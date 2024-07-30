Israel | Far-right extremists invaded military bases – Soldiers are accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian prisoner

Israel|Far-right protesters stormed army bases on Monday and showed their support for soldiers accused of abusing a prisoner.

30.7. 21:24

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Far-right protesters stormed army bases in Israel. The protesters showed their support for the soldiers accused of sexually assaulting a prisoner. Several Israeli ministers condemned the soldiers’ detention. Israel’s opposition leader called the events an “attempted coup”. According to the defense forces, the events harmed national security.

The extreme right protesters stormed army bases in Israel during the day on Monday. Several Israeli media reported on the matter.

The protesters wanted to show their support for the soldiers who were arrested on charges of beating and violently sexually abusing a Palestinian prisoner.

Israelis according to media reports, at least nine soldiers who served at the Sde Teiman base are accused of abusing a Palestinian prisoner. The victim was apprehended in Gaza. He is suspected of being a Hamas fighter.

The Palestinian who was the target of violence is said to have had to be urgently hospitalized due to injuries received from serious sexual violence.

The Israeli army started an investigation into the incident. The Palestinian Authority of the West Bank has demanded the international community to intervene and start a UN investigation into what happened.

The Sde Teiman base has long been accused of gross abuses against Palestinians detained in Gaza. The prisoners who were in the base are media doing reportedly tortured and ill-treated. There are also prisoners dead.

On Monday dozens of protesters stormed the base after military police arrived to arrest the accused. Among the demonstrators were far-right MPs and ministers belonging to Israel’s ruling parties.

Demonstrators in front of the Sde Teman military base on Monday.

According to media claims, some of the soldiers serving at the base sprayed the soldiers with pepper spray when they came to arrest the military police.

Later, the protesters also supported the Beit Lid base, where the detainees had been transferred for interrogation. Beit Lid houses the Israeli military court and the headquarters of the military police.

Among the demonstrators were masked and armed soldiers. Haaretz magazine toldthat based on the insignia on the soldiers’ uniforms, they belonged to the same unit as the arrested soldiers.

Proceedings sparked a wide debate in Israel.

Several ministers have condemned the soldiers’ detention.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrichwho was also seen at the demonstrations, said on the messaging service X that soldiers should not be arrested “like criminals”.

“I appeal to the Supreme Military Prosecutor, take the keys off our heroic warriors,” Smotrich wrote.

Minister of Justice Yariv Letin said that the detention of soldiers is unacceptable.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the arrest, calling it shameful.

“The Minister of Defence, the Chief of the Defense Forces and the military authorities must support the fighters and learn from the prisons – the lenient treatment of terrorists must stop. The soldiers need our full support,” Ben-Gvir said.

MP Revital Gotliv gave a speech in front of masked soldiers on Monday at the Beit Lida base.

Several other ministers also made similar statements, according to Haaretz and the BBC, among others.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in which he condemned the actions of the protesters and hoped for an “immediate calming of emotions”.

Also the Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant supported the military authorities.

“The defense forces will continue to act according to the law. The law is the same for everyone, even if we are angry,” he said.

Haaretz told on Tuesday, Gallant called for an investigation into whether National Security Minister Ben-Gvir was complicit in the police’s slow response. The defense minister also demanded that Netanyahu take a “tough stance” against the members of the government coalition that participated in the riots.

The opposition, on the other hand, condemned the intrusion into military bases.

“This is not a riot, but an attempted coup by an armed militia,” the opposition leader Yair Lapid said.

of Israel according to the defense forces, Monday’s events harmed national security, as the situation forced the country’s defense forces to shift their attention away from the situation on the country’s northern border. Israel also had to move military units from the West Bank to protect Beit Lid.

Tensions on Israel’s northern border are tightened up to the extreme after a missile hit a soccer field killing 12 children and youth in the small town of Majdal Shams in the Golan on Saturday.

Israeli Armed Forces told that he struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on the night between Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, one Israeli civilian was killed after Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel.