In a spectacular operation carried out this Friday in the Strip, the Israeli army tried to rescue several hostages. It is the first time that such an action has been reported during the war. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari acknowledged that they had failed in the attempt. He also reported that two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded and that those responsible for holding the hostages were dead. There are currently 138 kidnapped people in the Palestinian enclave, of whom at least 15 have died.

Hamas’ version of that same operation, which took place at 2:30 in the morning, is different. Among the hostages was one of the soldiers kidnapped during the Hamas attack on October 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and another 240 were forcibly taken to the Strip. The prisoner is Saar Baruch, 24, who was killed, according to a video offered by the Islamist movement. They also denounce that the Israeli military came to rescue his companion camouflaged in an ambulance and posing as a humanitarian organization, which they denounce as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Baruch first appears in front of the camera presenting himself on the 40th day of captivity and then his corpse is seen, apparently wearing the same shirt as that day. Hamas also offers his alleged national document number as proof. In between, the video images show large remains of blood in what appears to be the house where they kept him. Also appearing are the weapons and supplies of the Israeli soldiers that would have been left in the hands of the militiamen.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of violating the laws of war by using ambulances in the war. That is precisely the accusation that the fundamentalist movement now launches against the Israeli side. Before publishing the video, they had reported their version of what happened through a statement on social networks.

So far, Israel had only managed to bring back one of the soldiers captured on October 7. This is soldier Ori Magidish, 19 years old, as reported on October 30. Magidish served at the Nahl Oz base, next to Gaza, where the Spanish-Israeli Maya Villalobo, 19, was also doing her military service. She was killed in the Hamas attack, although her death was not confirmed until October 11th.

Four women had been released earlier that month, but at the initiative of their captors. First, on October 20, Natalie Raanan, 17, and her mother, Judith, 59. On October 23, Yocheved Lifschitz, 85, and Nourit Kuper, 79, were released. The first of them caused a stir after she told the media at a hospital that she had been “treated well” in Gaza. The appearance ended up costing the center employee who organized it his job.

Subsequently, a total of 105 more hostages were released during the week of truce. Seven exchanges of abductees in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails took place. Those exchanges ended with the end of the ceasefire at dawn on December 1. Until the death announced this Friday by Hamas, there were 138 kidnapped people in Gaza, of whom 15 have already been confirmed dead.

