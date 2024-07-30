Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 7:45 PM



Updated 20:13h.









The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had carried out a targeted strike in Beirut against the Hezbollah commander responsible for an attack in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers over the weekend, identified as Fuad Shukr – alias Hajj Mohsin. He was apparently unharmed.

Shukr is a senior military adviser to the leader of the Iranian-backed Shiite militia, Hassan Nasrallah. He also holds a seat on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s highest military organ, and played a central role in the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks that left 241 Marines dead.

His CV also includes involvement in the Syrian civil war. Washington had a $5 million bounty on his head.

Loud explosion



Sources in the Lebanese capital confirmed that a loud explosion was heard and a column of smoke could be seen rising over a Shiite militia stronghold at around 7.40pm (one hour less in Spain).

Lebanon’s state-run national news agency said the attack took place in the area around Hezbollah’s Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of the capital of the Land of the Cedars.

Beirut has been on alert for days in anticipation of an anticipated Hebrew response in retaliation for an attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams.

Israel and the United States have blamed Hezbollah for the deaths there, but Hezbollah has denied responsibility.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed the operation on Beirut from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. He was accompanied by his chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman; his military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman; and national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi.