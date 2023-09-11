The Supreme Court of Israel holds a historic hearing this Tuesday. The importance of the occasion reflects that it will be the first time since its creation in 1948, the year of the country’s birth, that all 15 magistrates that comprise it will be present. The judges will analyze the petitions against the first key law of the judicial reform promoted since January by the conservative Government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The material is highly flammable.

The Supreme Court will not only have to decide on a rule that limits its own powers – Parliament removed the possibility of declaring “unreasonable” decisions of the Government and other elected public officials – but it will do so amid more or less veiled threats from the Government. ―which considers that it lacks the power to overturn the norm― and with a demonstration of detractors of the reform that is expected to be massive. If the court annuls the law and the Executive refuses to abide by the decision, Israel would enter a constitutional crisis. There are no elections until 2026.

Parliament approved the norm in July with 64 votes in favor. They are all the deputies of the right-wing government coalition, led by Netanyahu’s party (Likud) along with far-right and ultra-Orthodox people. There were no votes against because the 56 opposition deputies were absent from the plenary session in protest.

It was an amendment to one of the 13 basic laws that in Israel act as the Constitution, and therein lies the crux of the issue being studied this Tuesday by the Supreme Court. The court has annulled around twenty laws for colliding with some basic law (in the style of the powers of a Constitutional Court) since the 1990s, when its then president, Aharon Barak, established that possibility. But it has never overturned a basic law, as is the case, so it would be an unprecedented case.

It is something that 34% of the population wants and 37% reject, according to the latest Voice of Israel Index, a monthly poll by the think tank Israel Institute for Democracy. The result, from August, reflects the polarization that the reform is causing, which has also brought to light broader social gaps latent in the Jewish majority. 29% of respondents do not have an opinion on whether the Supreme Court should annul the law.

The Government presented its formal response to the petitions against the law on Friday, in which it emphasizes that the court does not have the power to interfere in the process of legislation of a basic law and warns that annulling it “could lead to anarchy.” The president of Parliament, Amir Ohana, had gone further two days earlier by assuring that it would amount to the “abyss.” He slipped that the Knesset, the national Parliament, “would not meekly allow itself to be trampled.” Netanyahu avoids answering when asked directly if he will abide by the court’s decision: “I hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Demonstration in front of the Supreme Court, this Monday in Jerusalem. Ohad Zwigenberg (AP)

Hundreds of Israelis have already demonstrated on Monday morning in front of the residence of the Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, the true soul of the reform. In the afternoon, about 10,000 gathered before the Supreme Court in Jerusalem. It is an appetizer for the protest on Tuesday in the same place, which is expected to be larger. Since January, tens of thousands – and sometimes even hundreds of thousands – of Israelis have taken to the streets against the reform, mainly in Tel Aviv. The initiative (a broad package of laws) seeks to eliminate the judicial counterweight to the executive branch. The Government calls it “rebalancing” or “correcting” the balance between powers. Its detractors consider that the objective is to slowly turn the country into a dictatorship or a case similar to that of Poland or Hungary.

Local media have reported in recent days of an attempt by Netanyahu to reach a last-minute agreement with Benny Gantz, the most valued opposition leader (he would win the elections if they were held today, according to polls). Also this Tuesday, with the mediation of staff from the office of the president, Isaac Herzog. At the head of the National Unity party, Gantz is considered more inclined to dialogue with Netanyahu than the opposition leader, the previous prime minister, Yair Lapid, of the Yesh Atid party. The newspaper Maariv points to a probable appearance before the nation by Netanyahu at the end of the day.

The prime minister has been looking for a way out of the mess he has created for months. The Jewish majority (80% of the population) is deeply divided, the shekel has weakened significantly and the protest has spread to the sacrosanct Armed Forces. He, furthermore, remains uninvited to the White House, something unprecedented since the 1970s. On the contrary, Minister Levin and his far-right associates linked to the colonization movement (who see in the Supreme Court a last dam to operate freely in the occupied Palestinian territories) pressure him to move forward.

The newspaper illustrated it last week in a cartoon Yediot Aharonot. In it you can see a car, with Levin at the wheel and Netanyahu as co-pilot, on a road that leads towards a “constitutional crisis.” From the back seat, three particularly reform-enthusiastic coalition MPs encourage Levin to press ahead.

