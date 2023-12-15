As the days go by, Israel is finding it more difficult to justify its cruelty in Gaza. Even the president of the United States, Joe Biden, speaks of “indiscriminate bombings” of the Strip. What is striking is that, although Netanyahu is losing international support, at home he continues to have carte blanche. Polls show that the prime minister is amortized, but his plans have support. As this newspaper's correspondent, Antonio Pita, tells us, almost 60% of those surveyed by Tel Aviv University said that the army was not being forceful enough. That poll was at the end of October, and it does not seem that the mood has changed.

