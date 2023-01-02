Israel, extremist minister announces visit to the Esplanade of the mosques. Hamas: “It would blow up the situation”

A few days before the inauguration of the sixth Netanyahu government, tensions are already rising in the Holy Land. The new Minister of Public Security Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the most extreme exponents of the most right-wing government in Israeli history, has announced his intention to visit the Esplanade of the Mosques, a place sacred to both Islam and Judaism.

In a message sent to the Israeli government, Hamas allegedly warned Tel Aviv that the visit would “explode” the situation. According to the Lebanese newspaper al-Mayadeen, Hamas spokesman Abd Al Latif Al Qanou would have sent the communication through Egyptian and United Nations mediators. “The aggression of the Zionist occupation against our people and its destruction of houses comes on the basis of the announcement of the criminal Ben Gvir to invade Al-Aqsa,” said the exponent of the Palestinian Islamist group, which controls the strip Gaza.

The words of the Palestinian presidency were very harsh, which through spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah warned Israel of the “repeated threats to change the historic status quo on the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem” which risk having “serious consequences for everyone”. The spokesman also defined the latest Israeli policies on the site as “a declaration of war”: “if they are not stopped with serious pressure from the US, they will take the situation out of control”.

“Itamar Ben Gvir must not go up to the Temple Mount,” Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said instead, using the Hebrew name for the site located in East Jerusalem. “It is a deliberate provocation that will endanger and cost lives ”, added the former prime minister.

The strong controversy seems to have prompted Benjamin Netanyahu to ask his minister to postpone his visit. According to reports from the Ynet portal, the leader of the Jewish Power party would have chosen not to make the visit in the coming weeks, warning however Netanyahu of the need “not to bow to Hamas”. Another Israeli site, Walla, instead cites sources close to the minister according to whom Netanyahu has not asked Ben Gvir to cancel the visit, which will be held soon.