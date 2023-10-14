He The Israeli Army informed the population of northern Gaza this Saturday that they have until 4:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) to move to the south. from the enclave through a series of specific roads that, he assured, will not be bombed until then.

This message comes hours after the 24-hour deadline that Israel gave early yesterday to the 1.1 million inhabitants of the northern strip, anticipating an intensification of attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

“I would like to inform you that the Israel Defense Forces will allow movement on the indicated streets without any damage between 10:00 and 16:00. For your safety, take advantage of the short time to move south, from Beit Hanun to Khan Yunis. If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to the instructions,” wrote the Arabic spokesman for the Israeli Army, Avichay Adraee, through the social network X, in a message accompanied by a map that marks specific roads.

“Rest assured that Hamas leaders have taken care and are protecting themselves from attacks in the region,” the spokesperson added.

Israel’s indication of evacuation at midnight between Thursday and Friday generated widespread chaos in Gaza, with tens of thousands of Palestinians taking their belongings and heading south on foot or by car.

Women and children in Gaza City begin evacuating following Israel’s warning of a ground invasion in northern Gaza.

A group of people traveling on one of the roads heading south was hit by an Israeli bombardment, an attack that left about 70 dead, mostly women and children, according to the Islamist movement Hamas.

The Israeli evacuation order generated rejection from multiple international organizations and human rights organizations, which denounced that this measure further aggravates the catastrophic situation in the enclave and endangers the thousands of people who are receiving medical care in hospitals and They are not in a position to be transferred.

