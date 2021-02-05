Israel extends general closure due to “Corona”

Today, Friday, the Israeli Cabinet approved the extension of the general closure, which was scheduled to end on Friday morning until 7 a.m. tomorrow, Sunday, after a stormy night that witnessed an initial decision to continue the closure canceled by the Attorney General, and verbal altercations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense Benny Gantz.

The decision was taken at a time when the number of deaths in Israel as a result of the “Covid-9” disease caused by the Corona virus exceeded 5,000, according to the “Times of Israel” newspaper.

According to the compromise agreement that was agreed unanimously in the early hours of Friday morning, the closure will be extended until the morning of Sunday, when individual travel limits will be raised.

The movement of people is currently largely restricted to 1,000 meters from their homes under the lockdown measures.

Companies that do not deal with the public directly can reopen their doors on Sunday, and restaurants will also be allowed to resume takeaway services, and hairdressers and beauty centers will be reopened.

National parks will also reopen.

There was no agreement to reopen the kindergarten. A government statement said that the decision in this regard will be taken after separate discussions between the Ministries of Health and Education.