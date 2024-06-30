Israeli Finance Ministry extends cooperation with Palestinian banks

The head of the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, extended the validity of the permit allowing cooperation with Palestinian banks in the West Bank. Writes about this The Times of Israel with reference to the minister’s representative.

It is noted that the permit was supposed to expire at the end of June 2024. Such cooperation allows Israeli banks to process payments in shekels for payments and services involving the Palestinian Authority.

In turn, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted the importance of keeping Israeli-Palestinian banking relations open. This will allow the affected economies in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to function.

The head of the department emphasized that the Palestinian economy relies heavily on these relations to process transactions in Israeli shekels.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the phase of active fighting with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip will soon end.