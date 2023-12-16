Israel expresses 'deep regret' for accidentally killing hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has… a message on X expressed its condolences to the relatives of the three hostages who were “accidentally” shot dead by the Israeli army on Friday. “Together with the entire people of Israel, I bow my head in deep sorrow and mourn the deaths of three of our dear sons who were abducted,” the prime minister said. “My heart goes out to the grieving families in their difficult time.”

Israel reacted furiously to the deaths of the three hostages, Yotam Haim (28), Samar Talalka (25) and Alon Shamriz (26). According to Israeli media, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the military base in Tel Aviv on Friday. The demonstrators waved protest signs bearing the names and photos of many of the other hostages and called for their immediate release.

The Israeli armed forces say they “deeply regret the tragic incident” and take all responsibility. An investigation has now been started. The Israeli army says it offers “complete transparency”.