In Jerusalem, some 50,000 people went out to protest in front of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, against the new judicial reform of the Government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which seeks to give the Legislature greater control over the Supreme Court. The opposition, the banks and even the US president, Joe Biden, are calling for consensus and separation of powers.

The measures have already been approved in preliminary votes by the Chamber and have provoked harsh criticism from various sectors and accusations for the alleged uncontrolled authority that would be granted to the Knesset, the seat of the Israeli Legislative Assembly.

Outside the building, some 50,000-60,000 people according to local media waved flags and carried banners reading “Save Israel’s democracy” and “The whole world is watching.”

The protesters fear that if the proposals are approved, they will weaken the courts and give unbridled power to the government, endangering civil liberties with catastrophic effects for the economy and relations with Western allies.

“I’m protesting for the country my father fought for, my brother fought for, my uncle died for,” said protester Hila Morzehavi. “They fought for Israel to be a democracy, not a country of fascists.”

For Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, whose functions are mostly representative, Israel is “on the brink of legal and social collapse,” he said in a rare speech late on Sunday.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid speaks with former Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on the day Israel’s constitutional committee is set to begin voting on changes that would give politicians more power in the selection of judges, while limiting the powers of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation, in Jerusalem, February 13, 2023. REUTERS – AMIR COHEN

The president urged the government to halt the legislative process and hold talks with the opposition with the aim of reaching a compromise, saying: “I am writing to you to ask you not to present the bill at first reading.”

But despite this request, the committee tasked with reviewing a plan in line with Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposal was approving sections of the legislation on Monday.

Inside the Knesset

In the hearing room there were small clashes when opposition legislators rose from their chairs to verbally rebuke the commission’s president, Simcha Rotman. Security forces detained at least two members of the opposition and were expelled at the cry of “shame, shame.” The opponents shouted “fascist” and “traitor” to the Government.

On Monday, the Knesset Constitution Committee voted to send the first chapter of the plan to the plenary for its first reading. Although it is unknown when the Government will set the first vote in Parliament, since three votes are required in plenary before a project becomes law.

Opposition lawmaker Yair Lapid told reporters that passing the bill would mark “the end of the democratic era in this country,” calling Netanyahu’s government “extremist and corrupt.”

Netanyahu, along with his ultra-conservative allies, says the reforms are necessary to correct an imbalance of power between elected representatives and the nation’s highest court. The prime minister seeks to give the government de facto control over Supreme Court nominees, a role so far being played by a mixed panel of politicians, judges and members of the bar association.

The bill would also give Parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions through a simple majority vote.

But, in addition to political opposition, Israeli banks and tech sectors have warned that the changes could undermine the civilian institutions that underpin the country’s economic prosperity.

From the United States, President Joe Biden urged Netanyahu to create a consensus before pushing for far-reaching changes, and told The New York Times on Sunday that an independent judiciary was one of the foundations of American and Israeli democracy. .

Netanyahu and his investigation for corruption

The prime minister, who is being investigated for corruption, would seek through this reform, according to his critics, to undermine the judicial system, which he accuses of attacking him without any justification for political reasons.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut, who is among his staunch opponents, condemns the bill as an attack on the independence of Israel’s judiciary.

Netanyahu regained power last year after spending 14 months in opposition, after a coalition managed to oust him from the post of prime minister he has held since 2009.

The Prime Minister has firmly rejected any link between the Justice Minister’s proposal and his own trial.

The Israeli public broadcaster ‘Kan’ published a poll on Sunday according to which 28% of Israelis support the judicial reform in its current form and 50% oppose it.

With Reuters and AFP