Erkan Pehlivan

Israel has begun its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Experts warn of civilian casualties. But the soldiers are also in danger in the house-to-house fighting.

Gaza – Israel’s major ground offensive Gaza Strip has begun. With that comes urban warfare. David Petraeus, the former US commander in Afghanistan and Iraq, warns against repeating American mistakes in the war on terror. The ground offensive carried out in the streets IsraelThe conflict will be “the most difficult urban war operation, i.e. street and house fighting, since the end of the Second World War,” says the former US general in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

“It will be important for Israel’s government to minimize the loss of innocent civilians,” Petraeus said War in Israel. “I cannot imagine a more difficult mission or a more difficult enemy. “It is an enemy without a uniform, using innocent civilians and hostages as human shields, who knows the densely populated Gaza Strip very well and is entrenched in it.”

Ground offensive in the Israel War: Danger to Israeli soldiers from Hamas’ tunnel system

Another danger for Israeli soldiers is the number of hundreds of tunnels that stretch a total of 500 kilometers under the Gaza Strip. But the expert on underground warfare at Reichman University in Tel Aviv, Daphne Richemond-Barak, recently cast doubts New York Timesthat anyone knows how long the route actually is. “I think that Hamas is exaggerating a little with the 500 kilometers because it wants to deter Israel from an invasion,” military expert Harel Chorev from Tel Aviv University told the US broadcaster CNN. “We are talking about dozens of kilometers underground with command, control and communication rooms, storage rooms and launch pads for the missiles.”

Israel has begun its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. © IMAGO/

Some of the tunnels are concrete or supplied with electricity. On average they are two meters high and one meter wide, but some are also large enough for vehicles. To be able to withstand Israeli bombs from the air, some reach dozens of meters underground. The expert estimates that their entrances should be in residential buildings or mosques.

Hamas terror in the Middle East war: UNRWA warns of high number of victims

According to Israeli intelligence services, for example, Hamas operates its command and control center under Shifa Hospital, the largest clinic in the Gaza Strip. Hamas denies this. And in November 2022, the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA strongly condemned the fact that there was a tunnel under a school.

High casualties among civilians and also our own soldiers would put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under domestic political pressure. Hamas is apparently speculating that it can portray Israel as the real “aggressor”. The ground offensive also puts the approximately 200 kidnapped Israeli hostages in danger.