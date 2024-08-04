Israel prepares for attack on Iran. Today, Monday 5th, risks becoming a crucial day in the Middle East crisis. Right now, according to information and news from Tel Aviv and Washington, Tehran’s action is expected. The scenario is outlined by the Axios website, which cites American and Israeli officials: Iran and its allies are ready for retaliation after the killing of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Tehran.

Iran, no slowdown

Iran has in recent hours rejected efforts by the United States and Arab countries to mitigate the response. According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, Tehran is not worried that its response to Haniyeh’s assassination could lead to a war: on the other hand, it has announced a “crushing response” and “a historic lesson” through the words of the head of the Parliament of Tehran, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

“The overwhelming response of the Islamic Republic will leave a sweet taste in the mouths of the people and the resistance forces, as well as those who seek freedom around the world, and will make this regime, especially its backer, the United States, regret its actions,” Qalibaf said in statements carried by Iran’s Press TV.

The Iranian “response,” he threatened, would force Israel and the United States to “change their calculations so as not to repeat the mistake, which is detrimental to their own security and to peace in the region.” And, he insisted, “our powerful military forces” would teach “a historic lesson to the enemy and their devious supporter, the United States.”

US countermeasures in the region

The head of CENTCOM, the US Central Command, Michael Kurilla, will arrive in Israel in the next few hours “to finalize coordination with the IDF in view of a possible Iranian attack,” an Israeli source told Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met yesterday with senior military and defense officials in the face of the threat of an attack Iranian and Hezbollah. According to the ministry, cited by the Times of Israel, the meeting focused on security developments and options to counter attempted attacks by Iran and its allies. The meeting was attended by the IDF chief of staff, the director general of the Defense Ministry, the deputy head of the Shin Bet, the heads of the Operations, Intelligence and Strategic Planning directorates, the head of the Air Force, the head of the Home Front Command and other senior officials.

The Pentagon said on Friday it would move a fighter squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, bolstering its military presence to help defend Israel and safeguard American troops.

Netanyahu: “Ready to counter Iran and its lackeys on every front”

“Only increasing military pressure on the murderers of Hamas will lead to the achievement of all the objectives of the war, including the return home of all our hostages, both the living and the dead,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a public ceremony also attended by President Isaac Herzog.Iran and its lackeys are trying to surround us with a grip of terror. We are determined to fight them on every front and in every place – near and far. Anyone who harms us will pay a very high price,” Netanyahu said.

“Israel will demand “a very high price” for any attack against the country,” the Israeli prime minister said. “Israel – he added – is in a multi-front war against the axis of evil of Iran” and “we strike forcefully at each of its arms.”