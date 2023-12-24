Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/24/2023 – 14:54

Israeli forces shift the focus of attacks to the south of the enclave, where most Palestinians are trapped. Biden asks Netanyahu for protection of civilians, who adds that “this will be a very long war”. Israeli forces intensified this Sunday (24/12) their military offensive against the Gaza Strip, announcing an expansion of their ground operations in the territory , in order to eliminate the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas.

The focus of the Israeli attacks, which have already killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza according to Hamas, is now moving to the south of the enclave, where the majority of displaced Palestinians are trapped.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said his troops have now taken almost complete operational control of the north and are now concentrating in the south.

According to him, his forces are involved in “complex battles in densely populated areas”, which would allow them to penetrate further into Hamas strongholds.

Amid intense fighting, the army said it had hit 200 targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours. In addition, its soldiers destroyed or confiscated around 30,000 explosive devices, including anti-tank missiles and rockets owned by the Palestinian group.

When storming a compound in northern Gaza, the troops reportedly found “explosive belts adapted for children, dozens of mortars, hundreds of grenades and intelligence documents”.

Hamas, which has controlled the Palestinian territory since 2007, rejected the accusations, calling them lies that aim to “justify the massacre of innocent civilians and the destructive aggression that affected the entire infrastructure in the already blockaded Gaza Strip”.

“It will be a very long war”

Meanwhile, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden emphasized the “critical need” to protect civilians.

Netanyahu, in turn, promised that Israel would “continue the war until all its objectives are achieved.”

According to Jewish state forces, 153 Israeli soldiers have died in Gaza since the ground invasion began on October 27. Ten soldiers died this Saturday alone, one of the deadliest days for the Israeli side.

“This is a difficult morning, after a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza,” Netanyahu said. “The war is taking a heavy toll… but we have no choice but to keep fighting.” According to the prime minister, this “will be a very long war”.

Bloody conflict

The bloodiest conflict in Gaza's history erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed around 1,140 people, most of them civilians.

Members of the terrorist group also captured around 250 hostages, 129 of whom still remain in Gaza, according to estimates.

The Israeli retaliatory military campaign, which included intense aerial bombardment, has already left 20,424 people dead, most of them women and children, according to the enclave's Ministry of Health.

Vast areas of Gaza are in ruins, and its 2.4 million inhabitants face an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, amid shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine due to the Israeli siege, alleviated only by the limited arrival of aid trucks.

ek (AFP, DPA, DW)