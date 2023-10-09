L’The EU will review its development aid for the Palestinians after the Hamas attack on Israel. The European Commission made this known, without mentioning the ‘suspension’ announced by one of its commissioners, much to the dismay of some of the 27 member states.

The European Commission announced that it is launching “an urgent review of the European Union’s aid to Palestine”, while a few hours earlier one of its commissioners, Oliver Varhelyi, had announced the suspension of all payments foreseen under this development aid.

“All payments immediately suspended, all projects re-examined, all project budgets, including the one for 2023, postponed until further notice, re-evaluation of the entire programme,” said the Hungarian Commissioner for Neighborhood and enlargement, in a message on

Michel: “No funding cuts or we help Hamas”

Cutting EU funds to the Palestinians “could be exploited by Hamas and exacerbate tensions and hatred”, writes EU Council President Charles Michel on X. In the call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, he writes, “shared opinions following contacts on both sides with multiple leaders. Nothing can justify the atrocious terrorist attacks and crimes committed by Hamas against Israel and its people. Israel has the right to defend themselves and any military operation must be conducted in accordance with international law. We must not cut off much-needed development and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. This could be exploited by Hamas and exacerbate tensions and hatred.” .

The UK will also review its aid programme

The United Kingdom is also “reviewing” its development aid to the Palestinians following the Hamas attack, British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said.