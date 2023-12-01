The Israeli government stated this Friday (1st) that 137 hostages remain in the Gaza Strip and 110 were freed during the seven-day truce with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, interrupted this morning.

Among the prisoners still held by Hamas and other armed groups inside the territory are 115 men, 20 women and two children, according to updates from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Of these, ten are elderly people over 75 years of age.

After the truce broke down, a cabinet spokesman said that “Hamas will now receive the biggest blow of all” and blamed the group for the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip after it refused to release more hostages.

“Unfortunately, Hamas decided to end the pause by not releasing all of the kidnapped women. Having decided to keep our women, they will now be dealt the mother of all blows,” said spokesman Eylon Levy.

The two children who remain kidnapped are brothers Ariel, four years old, and Kfir Bibas, ten months old, respectively, along with their parents, Shiri Silverman Bibas – of Argentine origin – and her husband Yarden Bibas.

Two days ago, Hamas released a statement saying that Shiri and her two sons had been killed in Israeli bombings, although the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was unable to verify that information.

According to data released this Friday (1st) by the Israeli government, among the hostages still in the Gaza Strip there are 126 Israelis and 11 foreigners: eight from Thailand, one from Nepal, one from Tanzania and one with French citizenship. Mexican.

Since the start of the war, 110 hostages have been released, 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners, most of them since November 24, when the first truce for the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners came into force.

Additionally, at least two hostages – a soldier and an elderly woman – died in captivity and Israel recovered their bodies, although there are unconfirmed reports that more hostages may be dead.

According to Israeli data, seven people are still classified as missing after the Hamas attack on October 7, which left more than 1,200 people dead and 240 kidnapped.

As part of the expired truce agreement, Israel has released 240 Palestinian prisoners in the past seven days, 71 women and 169 teenagers, all accused of terrorism. (With EFE Agency)