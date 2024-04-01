Israel concluded this Monday (1st) its military operation that had been ongoing for two weeks at Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza city.

The operation, which began after the Israeli army carried out a siege against the medical center, resulted in the deaths of approximately 200 terrorists.

Israeli forces also say that through the operation, they were able to identify and detain approximately 500 members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups, including individuals holding senior positions within these two groups. In total, 800 individuals suspected of having links to both terrorist groups were interrogated.

“Israeli forces have completed their precise operational activities around Shifa hospital and have left the hospital area,” an Israeli military statement said.

Israel confirmed that, during the operation, its men faced Palestinian terrorists in several direct battles.

In addition to the deaths and arrests of terrorists, Israel also located in Al-Shifa an arsenal of weapons and intelligence documents that belonged to groups operating in Gaza.

“Troops killed terrorists in hand-to-hand combat and located numerous weapons and intelligence documents inside the hospital,” the Israeli Army detailed in the statement.

Israeli authorities said the operation at the hospital was not aimed at targeting “patients, healthcare personnel, or medical equipment” who were there.

While carrying out its operation at Al-Shifa, Israel said it transferred several patients who were receiving care there to another medical center.

The offensive in Al-Shifa was considered by the Israeli government as one of the most “successful” since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, given the significant number of terrorists captured and killed.

The health ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas terrorists, said Israeli forces killed around “400 civilians” during the two-week operation. (With EFE Agency)