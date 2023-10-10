An endless horror. The bodies of Israeli children, including some with their heads cut off, were reportedly found by IDF soldiers in a kibbutz in southern Israel. Soldiers discovered the mangled bodies among burnt houses, scattered furniture and torched cars after Hamas terrorists attacked the kibbutz of Kfar Aza, a rural community near the Gaza border.

Israel Hamas, news on the war of October 10th

In a video on X/Twitter, a journalist from information site «i24 news» said, “Talking to some soldiers here, they say that what they witnessed as they walked through these communities are bodies of children with their heads cut off and entire families shot dead.” There would be around 200 people killed and among them, in fact, there would be 40 children.



In these hours, again according to the «i24» source, the corpses are lined up in black bags. «The victims were killed with firearms, grenades and knives. Some houses were set on fire to drive out the inhabitants and kill them. All the community cars, parked outside, were burned. The attackers’ cars are still there. But they must be examined to avoid the risk of booby traps,” they write.



(reuters)

Kfar Aza, in fact, was one of the areas most affected by Hamas terrorists and testimonies now speak of Israeli troops going house to house to recover civilian bodies in body bags. They hadn’t been able to do it before because they were still fighting.

Inside Kfar Aza, the horror kibbutz attacked by Hamas and discovered by Israeli soldiers: “It’s a massacre, I’ve never seen something like this”





Israeli Major General Itai Veruv added: «You see the children, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them. It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre, it’s a terrorist activity. It’s something I’ve never seen in my life. It’s something we imagined from our grandfathers, grandmothers in pogroms in Europe and other places. It’s not something that happens in the new story.”





IDF soldiers had brought foreign press through the Kfar Aza kibbutz. Images from the news program «i24» show soldiers comforting each other after making this gruesome discovery.





The massacre was also reported by Financial Times, through the words of one of his correspondents. “The Israeli army said it found the bodies of dozens of civilians, including infants and children, in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz near the border with the Gaza Strip.”

On the ferocity of the attacks, according to the Times, there would even be a clash within the Islamic Resistance Movement. «Senior Hamas leaders are divided over the decision to abduct women and children. One faction – they write – would like to free some of the Israeli prisoners seized on Sunday to undermine international support for the counteroffensive planned by Israel.”

A BBC correspondent says: «Kibbutz Kfar Aza was taken by surprise. Residents with military experience patrolling the perimeter were killed and their bodies removed from their positions in the center of the kibbutz. Like the other Israeli dead, wrapped in black plastic, they were transported on stretchers to a parking lot and laid out in a row waiting to be recovered.”