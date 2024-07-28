In 2017, Iran unveiled a digital clock that counts down the days until Israel’s destruction in 2040. The exhibition, located in Tehran’s Palestine Square, embodies the Islamic Republic’s long-standing commitment to the annihilation of the Jewish state.

Some see the pledge as a mere rhetorical exercise to drum up support at home and in the Muslim world, but as the Gaza war drags on and looks set to spread, many Israelis, including former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, see Iran pursuing a plan of action, regardless of the consequences.

The campaign to eliminate Israel stems from the Shiite eschatological belief that the Mahdi – the 12th Islamic imam and messiah – will return when the world comes to an end. The Iranian regime is increasingly convinced that eradicating Israel is a necessary step towards the Mahdi’s return. The founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, has blamed the historic decline of Islam on a foreign conspiracy and accused Western powers of using Zionism to gain entry into the Middle East.

From that perspective, liberating the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem from Israeli control and destroying the Zionist regime would redeem and renew contemporary Islam.

Worryingly, many in the Iranian regime have pointed out that now is the right time to achieve this sacred goal. In 2020, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Khomeini’s successor, said that the Zionist regime was a “malignant tumor” that “will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed.”

Late last year, Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, vowed to wipe Israel “off the face of existence” after an Israeli airstrike on Damascus killed a senior Iranian general.

From Adolf Hitler to Vladimir Putin, and even Osama Bin Laden, History has taught us to take threats of ideologically-inspired attacks at face value, but the Islamic Republic has clearly shown caution: radicalism does not necessarily imply irrationality and suicide. Instead of a historic confrontation, nuclear or conventional, Iran appears to have embarked on a long-term war of attrition against Israel.

The Gaza war illustrated Iran’s strategy of encircling Israel with a network of proxy forces, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, the Houthis in Yemen, and Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq. The goal is to wear down Israel, avoiding direct confrontation. True, Iran’s massive drone and missile attack on Israel in April was a notable but necessary exception to maintain its credibility as leader of the so-called Axis of Resistance and with conservative voters.

Hamas’s astonishing ability to complicate the country and expose its difficulties influenced Iran’s recent decision to increase pressure on Israel through its proxies. Specifically, Iran could not ignore the fact that Hamas’s October 7 attack thwarted Saudi Arabia’s plan to join the Abraham Accord and normalize diplomatic relations with Israel. That murderous attack and the ensuing war shattered US President Joe Biden’s grand vision of an alliance between Sunni Arabs and Israelis, which Iran perceives as an existential threat.

Moreover, Iran has recently made “alarming and unprecedented progress toward a military nuclear program,” according to the Israel Institute for National Security Studies. But that does not mean Iran will launch its first bomb against Tel Aviv; instead, with that nuclear umbrella, it could redouble its efforts to weaken Israel using conventional means to bring about its collapse. Given Israel’s capability for a second retaliatory strike, Iran understands that a nuclear confrontation would likely cause its own destruction.

The Lebanon issue

When Iran warns – as its mission to the United Nations did on June 28 – that it will launch a “war of destruction” if Israel attacks Lebanon, it is trying to deter Israel and avoid a non-nuclear war that could destroy its Lebanese assets. Hezbollah joined the war against Israel only to save face in front of the Palestinians and would welcome Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza, allowing the Shiite militia to exit the conflict.

Against this backdrop, the key enabling Iran’s war of attrition is, in fact, the Israeli government itself. Netanyahu’s unrealistic goal of “complete victory” in Gaza plays into Iran’s strategy of embroiling Israel in a fruitless conflict while orchestrating a long-term plan to destroy the Jewish state.

By unnecessarily prolonging the war and refusing to allow the Palestinian Authority to participate in the governance of Gazathe Netanyahu government isolated Israel, strained relations with its American benefactors and eroded its own strategic deterrence.

It turns out that the only truly irrational and trigger-happy fanatics in this deadly and undoubtedly complex equation are Netanyahu and his theofascist allies, who are determined to launch an apocalyptic war in Gaza and Lebanon.

As northern Israel was set ablaze by Hezbollah’s largest missile barrage to date and civilians had to be evacuated, Orit Strock, the Religious Zionist Party’s minister for settlements and national missions, exclaimed that it was a time of miracles for West Bank settlements. Strock was referring to the belief that God will destroy Israel’s enemies and bequeath the land to them.

Those who fall prey to these messianic hallucinations have a willing collaborator in Netanyahu; together they are going further in annihilating the Jewish national project than Iran could ever have dreamed of achieving on its own.

This is how the crisis goes

Israel’s northern border is in a “state of war” due to increasingly frequent and intense rocket, artillery and drone attacks by the pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah, which operates in Lebanon. Yesterday, 11 children were killed when a projectile fired from Lebanese territory hit a football field in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that “Hezbollah will pay a heavy price.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in the US Congress this week, saying: “Our enemies are their enemies,” defending the war in Gaza, calling Iran an “axis of terror” and calling for a “deradicalized” Gaza. Netanyahu stressed: “For the forces of civilization to triumph, the United States and Israel must stand together.” Meanwhile, thousands of people protested outside the Capitol demanding respect for the human rights of Palestinians in Gaza.

The new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, a Labour Party member, said this week that he would “negotiate and advocate at the highest level” on the international stage for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Starmer said he had already raised the issue at the recent NATO meeting in Washington. “We want a route to a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable sovereign Palestinian state,” he noted.

Hamas announced on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with 14 other Palestinian organisations, including its main rival Fatah, to form an “interim government of national reconciliation” in the Gaza Strip once the war is over. The meeting took place in Beijing and was supported by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which advocates the “two-state” solution.

Shlomo Ben-Ami

Former Israeli foreign minister. Vice President of the Toledo International Peace Center. Author of ‘Prophets Without Honor: The Camp David Summit and the End of the Two-State Solution’