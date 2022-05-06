“We are looking for one or two terrorists,” said Israeli police chief for the Central District, Avi Biton.

For his part, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the closure of the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank until Sunday, in order to “prevent the escape of terrorists” to these Palestinian territories.

Earlier, Magen David Adom, the medical aid organization in Israel, said that three of the wounded were in critical condition.

This attack came after a series of similar attacks in Israel in recent weeks, by Palestinians or Israeli Arabs.

The Israeli police said that the attack apparently took place in separate places in the city, noting that it launched a wide security operation to track down the perpetrators of the attack.

It explained that it set up roadblocks and patrolled with the support of helicopters, to find a car that fled the scene of the attack.

The police did not clarify the circumstances of the attack, but several Israeli media said that its perpetrators used weapons to launch it. “The terrorists have not been arrested yet,” she added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that “the joy of Independence Day was cut short in an instant,” denouncing a “bloody attack in Elad.”

In Elad, paramedic Alon Rezkan, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the attack, said he saw a “complex scene,” noting that all three of the dead were men in their early forties.

For its part, the Magen David Adom, the Israeli version of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, said that the seriously injured were men aged between 35 and 60 years.

The vast majority of Elad’s population of about 50,000 belong to the ultra-Orthodox sect.

Bnei Brak, a predominantly Haredi city located like Elad in the coastal Tel Aviv suburb, was the target of a similar attack in March.

Since March 22, various Israeli cities have witnessed a series of attacks that have killed 15 people, including a policeman who is an Israeli Arab and two Ukrainians. This toll does not include the victims of Thursday’s attack.

Two of these bloody attacks in the Tel Aviv area were carried out by Palestinians.

During the same period, a total of 27 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs were killed, including perpetrators of attacks and others killed by Israeli forces while carrying out operations in the West Bank.