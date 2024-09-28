THE’killing of Hassan Nasrallahgeneral secretary of Hezbollah for over 32 years, leaves a significant power vacuum within the Shia movement raising speculation about who will take his place.

Who is the potential successor

In a context characterized by secrecy and confidentiality in the selection procedures of leaders, he emerges, according to Arab media including al-Sharq al-Awsat, as the main candidate Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s cousin and key figure within the movement. Safieddine, groomed for leadership since 1994, served as chairman of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, managing the party’s daily and financial operations under Nasrallah’s supervision.

Safieddine, 59, has long been considered Nasrallah’s “right-hand man”, a discreet but powerful man responsible for Hezbollah’s financial and organizational administration. Although he was not a prominent public face, he played a crucial role in the internal management of the party, leaving the strategic and political leadership to his older cousin.

Safieddine’s influence is not limited to Lebanon, but also extends to Iran, where he spent years studying in Qom, the nerve center of Shiite religious education. His close ties with Tehran were further consolidated in 2020, when his son Rida married Zainab Soleimani, daughter of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was killed in a US attack. These ties strengthen his position as Nasrallah’s natural successor, as they represent the continuity of the close relationship between Hezbollah and Iran.

Hezbollah’s investment network

One of Safieddine’s greatest strengths is his long experience leading Hezbollah’s Executive Council. This body not only takes care of the day-to-day operations of the party, but also manages an extensive economic investment network that guarantees the financial independence of the organization. These investments, distributed throughout the world, are essential to finance Hezbollah’s operational and military structure, which extends far beyond the Lebanese borders.

The resources managed by Hezbollah are estimated to be enormous, with economic interests present in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas. The Executive Council, which once also had the military arm of the party under its control, was subsequently joined by the Jihadist Council, separating the responsibilities between the two bodies.

Safieddine’s political vision is strongly influenced by the years spent in Iran, where he embraced the principle of ‘Wilayat al-Faqih’ (the rule of the jurist), the theocratic doctrine that guides the Iranian political system and which was promoted by Ayatollah Khomeini . Although many Lebanese Shiites do not follow this ideology, Safieddine is one of its main supporters within Hezbollah. Its adherence to this theocratic model further underlines the ideological link between the Lebanese group and Tehran.

The other name in the running for succession

Although Safieddine is the favorite to succeed, there is another name circulating in the corridors of power: Naim Qassem, current deputy secretary general of Hezbollah. However, many analysts view Qassem as more of a symbolic figure than an operational leader, reducing his chances of actually taking Nasrallah’s place. Qassem, despite being a prominent figure within the party, lacks the charisma and political influence that characterize Safieddine.