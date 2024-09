Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/Naama Grynbaum

On Tuesday (3), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of Ahmed Fozi Nazer Muhammad Wadia, identified as the commander of the Hamas elite cell known as Al-Nukhba, one of the main people responsible for the invasion of Israeli territory.

According to Israel, Wadia, as commander of Al-Nukhba, was responsible for planning and executing the October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of another 251, several of whom have already been murdered.

The IDF said the operation that killed Wadia was carried out in conjunction with Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency. The strike targeted a compound near Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. The Israeli military said measures were taken to prevent damage to the medical facility.

According to the IDF statement, the operation also resulted in the elimination of eight other terrorists from the so-called Daraj Tuffah battalion, who were also in this compound.

The IDF statement noted that Wadia directly participated in the invasion of Israel. He was present during Hamas attacks on the community of Netiv HaAsara, which is located near Israel’s border with Gaza.

“On October 7, Wadia invaded the Netiv HaAsara community using a paraglider and took command of the massacre of civilians carried out by Hamas terrorists in the community,” the text reads.

“Wadia is the terrorist who drank soda inside the Taasa family home in the presence of the children of Gil Taasa, who survived the massacre after the terrorists murdered their father on October 7,” the Israeli forces said.