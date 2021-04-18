Israel lifted the obligation to wear face masks in public places this Sunday, in a new relief from coronavirus restrictions after a successful vaccination campaign and a prolonged quarantine.

In addition, all the primary and secondary schools in the country reopened their doors for face-to-face classes and the Health authorities ended the requirement to wear a mask in public places after one year.

Masks will remain mandatory only in closed spaces or in large crowds of people.

Israel already has more than 60% of its population vaccinated and registered a 97% reduction in the contagion curve since last January, also thanks to a total quarantine that began in December and began to be gradually lifted in February.

The official leading the fight against the virus, Nachman Ash, told Israel’s public radio that lifting the requirement to wear masks on the streets and other public places is a “calculated risk.”

Given this, perhaps also due to an already acquired custom, many still walked this Sunday through Jerusalem with the mask that covered their mouth and nose, or placed on their chin to quickly put it on if they had to enter a shop or get on the bus.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Israel has accumulated more than 836,000 coronavirus cases and at least 6,331 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 53% of its 9.3 million inhabitants have received the two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and more than 60% the first.

Since Israel launched its vaccination campaign and was confined for a month, serious cases and deaths from coronavirus have seen a sharp decline.

This Sunday the Ministry of Health reported only 82 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This was published by the newspaper The Jerusalem Post. Meanwhile, in recent days the country had only registered about 200 daily cases.

AFG