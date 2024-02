Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military vehicles parked at a camp on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed dozens of terrorists in the last 24 hours in Khan Younis, a city considered Hamas's “stronghold” in the Gaza Strip.

The Commando Brigade, which carries out operations in the western part of the region, stated this Friday (9) that it identified terrorist cells through the use of drones. Within minutes, a plane attacked and shot down a militia member, according to a military statement.

Still in Khan Younis, troops from the 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit of the Border Defense Corps detected two armed terrorists and directed an air strike against them. The Paratroopers Brigade reported that it eliminated around 15 Hamas agents this Thursday (8).

In another area of ​​the group's stronghold city, the 646th Reserve Parachute Brigade conducted airstrikes against several booby-trapped buildings, as well as raiding the sites of jihadist organizations and seizing weapons and materials.

In Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, the Division's Northern Brigade discovered a group of armed men near a previously identified Hamas position. The IDF carried out military actions against the cell, as well as two other armed men who were in the area.

The Israeli Army also reported operations against Hezzbollah in Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a militia commander. According to the statement, terrorists responded to the bombings with approximately 30 rockets. The country said the target was “involved in multiple launches toward Kiryat Shmona and Metula” in northern Israel.