The Israeli Army announced on Monday (19) that it managed to eliminate another senior Hezbollah terrorist during an airstrike in southern Lebanon.

The downed terrorist was identified as Hussein Ali Hussein, who, according to the Israeli military statement, served as one of the leaders of the terrorist group’s Rocket and Missile Unit in the village of Yarine.

The attack that resulted in the terrorist’s death targeted the Deir Wanoun area, located in southern Lebanon, and also resulted in a series of bombings against several Hezbollah “weapons storage facilities” in the Beqa Valley region. The Israeli military reported that secondary explosions observed after the attacks indicate the presence of large quantities of Hezbollah weapons in the facilities hit.

In addition to the aforementioned strikes, the Israeli military identified and destroyed a tunnel belonging to Hezbollah in the village of Tayibe, also in southern Lebanon. The operation comes amid an escalation of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which has lasted for more than ten months and intensified after an Israeli bombing that resulted in the death of the terrorist group’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut.