Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to return as prime minister. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

It is the fifth election in just a few years. Ex-Prime Minister Netanyahu is hoping for a comeback – with the help of the extreme right-wing camp. However, it is uncertain whether he will succeed in this.

Tel Aviv – The people of Israel will elect a new parliament today for the fifth time in just three and a half years. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to return as head of government. According to the latest polls, his party, the right-wing conservative Likud, could once again become the strongest force. However, it is unclear whether his right-wing religious camp will be able to secure a majority of the seats overall. On Twitter, the politician, nicknamed “Bibi”, warned of a downward trend in the latest polls and urged his electorate to vote. Victory is within reach, he wrote.

40 lists are running in the 25th election, but only a third are expected to clear the 3.25 percent threshold for entry into parliament (Knesset). When the polling stations close around 9:00 p.m. (CET), the first forecasts based on post-election surveys will be published. The final result is not expected before Thursday. Around 18,000 police officers are on duty on election day to ensure the security of the 6.8 million eligible voters nationwide.

Close exit expected

According to the latest polls ahead of Friday’s election, the pro-Bibi bloc could get 60 out of 120 seats. This would again result in a stalemate situation with the opposing camp of the current Prime Minister Jair Lapid. His future party, which is located in the political center, could become the second strongest force. The anti-Bibi camp consists of parties from the right to the left spectrum and wants to prevent Netanyahu’s return as head of government. Lapid wrote on Twitter that all Israelis “deserve a government of fair and hardworking people who work hard for them”. Lapid, 58, is also in favor of establishing an independent Palestinian state.

The party landscape in Israel is highly fragmented and driven by interests. Even parties from similar camps are often not able to form alliances. In addition to differences in content, this is also due to personal disputes. For example, Netanyahu’s relationship with other main figures of the right-wing camp is considered extremely bad. A corruption trial is also currently underway against Netanyahu. Like last year’s election, it could be weeks or months before a government is in place. Until then, Lapid will remain in office on an interim basis.

shift to the right likely

Netanyahu’s return would depend on finding partners. The 73-year-old had failed several times in attempts to forge a coalition. This time, the far-right alliance of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen as a possible kingmaker. Polls see their religious Zionist party as the third strongest force in the country. The participation of the Arab population in the elections is also seen as crucial. The Arab minority makes up about 20 percent of Israel’s approximately 9.4 million citizens. If one of the smaller parties in the Lapid camp fails to clear the 3.25 percent hurdle, it could pave the way for an ultra-right government under Netanyahu.

The country on the Mediterranean has been in a permanent crisis for years. The past elections had often led to unclear majorities. The current eight-party coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapsed in June after losing its majority after just 12 months. Subsequently, Foreign Minister Lapid took over the post of head of government. dpa