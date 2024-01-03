Iran, explosion near Soleimani's tomb

Iranian media report an explosion on the road leading to the martyrs' cemetery in Kerman, in central Iran, where the tomb of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Qods forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq, is located in a US operation. According to Mehr reports, thousands of people were going to the site to pay homage to the Pasdaran leader on the fourth anniversary of the killing.

Strikes and protests in the West Bank over Arouri's killing

General business strike in the main cities of the West Bank – including Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron – protesting the killing of Hamas number 2 Saleh al-Arouri, who was originally from the village of Arura (Ramallah), which took place yesterday in Beirut. Other demonstrations are planned for today. Yesterday an al-Fatah leader, Jibril Rajoub, telephoned Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to express condolences ''for the passing of this great national figure''. With his killing, he added, ''Palestine has lost one of its loyal fighting sons, who sacrificed themselves for the national cause''.

Egypt suspends its mediation after Arouri's killing

Egypt officially informed Israel of having frozen his role as mediator between the Jewish state and the Palestinian factions in the hostage negotiations, after the killing of Hamas number 2, Saleh Al-Arouri. Egyptian sources reported this to Israeli TV Kan.

